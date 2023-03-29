A former Nittany Lions legend is expected to make his return to Happy Valley, this time as a coach.

According to 247Sports, former Penn State guard Joe Crispin is set to join Mike Rhoades' staff following a strong stint as the head coach of Division III school Rowan.

Former Penn State basketball star Joe Crispin joining new coach Mike Rhoades' staffhttps://t.co/rXdbW92mNv pic.twitter.com/QsfeJYIkhD — Lions247 (@Lions247) March 29, 2023

A member of the 2001 Penn State squad that reached the Sweet 16, Crispin sits among some of the best to ever don the blue and white, as he ranks fourth all time in scoring and third all-time in 3-pointers made.

In addition to ranking top-five in career assists, minutes played and first all-time in free-throw percentage, Crispin brings a plethora of coaching experience as his Rowan offense averaged over 80 points in each season.

As Crispin developed a 114-54 record as the bench boss of Rowan, his high-flying offenses shot approximately 30 3-pointers per game, a key focus of the Penn State offense last season.

As one of the most accomplished Penn State basketball players in program history, Crispin brings unique experience to Rhoades' staff due to his playing career overseas.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE