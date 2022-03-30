Make that another former Penn State basketball coach hired elsewhere this month.

Former Nittany Lion guard and assistant coach Dan Earl is reportedly set to become the new Chattanooga head coach.

Chattanooga is expected to hire VMI’s Dan Earl as its next head coach, sources told ESPN. Has led the Keydets to .500 finishes in the SoCon back-to-back years at a difficult place to win. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2022

Earl played five seasons in Happy Valley from 1993-99, later becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater from 2006-11, where he helped lead the blue and white to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.

After his time coaching at Penn State, Earl took an associate head coaching job at Navy under former Nittany Lion head coach Ed DeChellis in 2011.

Earl then took his first collegiate head coaching job at VMI where he coached from 2015-22.

VMI finished the 2021-22 season at 16-16 with a first-round exit in the Southern Conference Tournament against Wofford.

Earl will look to improve a Chattanooga team that won the Southern Conference but lost to Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

