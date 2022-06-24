After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, one past Penn State guard took a different route to the pros.

Former Nittany Lion Izaiah Brockington reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the New Orleans Pelicans following Thursday night's draft, per MavsDraft.

Source: Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington has agreed to join the Pelicans on an Exhibit 10 contract #WBD — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 24, 2022

After his freshman year at St. Bonaventure, Brockington played at Penn State for two seasons, before he transferred to Iowa State for his senior season.

In his lone campaign in Ames, Iowa, Brockington was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, averaging 16.9 points per game. He led the 11th-seeded Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The reported E-10 deal likely secures the former blue and white standout a spot on the Pelicans' Summer League roster and a training camp invite.

The contract also gives Brockington the opportunity to earn a bonus anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 — assuming he's assigned to the G-League and remains with the team's affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, for at least 60 days.

