Associate head coach Keith Urgo acts as head coach after Patrick Chambers is suspended for the game against Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Jan. 6,2019. Wisconsin defeated Penn State 71-52.

A longtime Penn State assistant coach has reportedly been promoted to a top job.

Keith Urgo, who helped coach the Nittany Lions for 10 seasons, is set to become the head coach at Fordham, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Urgo arrived in Happy Valley in 2011, before becoming associate head coach in 2013, a title he held until his departure from the program in 2020.

This past season, Urgo served as Fordham’s associate head coach under head coach Kyle Neptune, who left for the Villanova job a week ago.

