One former Penn Stater is rumored to be getting back on an NBA roster soon.

According to a report, Tim Frazier plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guard Tim Frazier plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2022

Frazier's most recent stint in the NBA comes with the Orlando Magic where he averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He holds career averages of 4.9 points and 4 assists through 287 appearances and 84 starts.

The former Nittany Lion signed his first NBA contract in 2014 when he signed with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.

During his professional career, Frazier spent time with the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, the Portland Trailblazers, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons and the Magic.

Frazier finished his career donning the blue and white ranked seventh in program history with 1,543 total points and holds a program record 641 assists.

