A former Penn State basketball coach could be back as a head coach next season.

Pat Chambers, who coached the Nittany Lions for eight seasons from 2011-2020, is reportedly a “primary candidate” to become the next head coach of Florida Gulf Coast, according to ESPN.

Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers has emerged as a primary candidate at Florida Gulf Coast, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 12, 2022

Chambers resigned from Penn State prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred from the program.

His last season as a head coach, Chambers helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll that season.

