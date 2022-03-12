A former Penn State basketball coach could be back as a head coach next season.
Pat Chambers, who coached the Nittany Lions for eight seasons from 2011-2020, is reportedly a “primary candidate” to become the next head coach of Florida Gulf Coast, according to ESPN.
Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers has emerged as a primary candidate at Florida Gulf Coast, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 12, 2022
Chambers resigned from Penn State prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred from the program.
His last season as a head coach, Chambers helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll that season.
