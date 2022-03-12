A former Penn State basketball coach could be back as a head coach next season.

Pat Chambers, who coached the Nittany Lions for eight seasons from 2011-2020, is reportedly "finalizing a contract" to become the next head coach of Florida Gulf Coast, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Pat Chambers is finalizing a contract to be the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast. Official announcement expected soon.Former head coach at both Penn State and Boston University. Was an assistant at La Salle this past season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2022

Chambers resigned from Penn State prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred from the program.

His last season as a head coach, Chambers helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll that season.

