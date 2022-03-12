Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Illinois, Patrick Chambers

Penn State head coach Pat Chambers goes to talk to his team during a time out during the men's basketball game vs. Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019. Penn State defeated Illinois 72-56.

 John Stinely

A former Penn State basketball coach could be back as a head coach next season.

Pat Chambers, who coached the Nittany Lions for eight seasons from 2011-2020, is reportedly "finalizing a contract" to become the next head coach of Florida Gulf Coast, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Chambers resigned from Penn State prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred from the program.

His last season as a head coach, Chambers helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record, reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll that season.

