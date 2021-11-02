Pat Chambers rejoined the college coaching ranks, according to a report.

The former Penn State leader joined La Salle's men's basketball's Ashley Howard's staff as a volunteer coach, according to the report.

The report states Chambers' title will be the special assistant to the head coach.

After coaching eight seasons with the Nittany Lions, Chambers resigned prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred away from the program.

