Pat Chambers rejoined the college coaching ranks, according to a report.
The former Penn State leader joined La Salle's men's basketball's Ashley Howard's staff as a volunteer coach, according to the report.
Sources: Pat Chambers has joined Ashley Howard's staff at La Salle in a volunteer capacity as Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Chambers was previously the head coach at both Penn State and Boston University.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 2, 2021
The report states Chambers' title will be the special assistant to the head coach.
After coaching eight seasons with the Nittany Lions, Chambers resigned prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred away from the program.
