Penn State vs Rutgers, Pat Chambers

Head coach Pat Chambers gets angry at the referees during the men's basketball game against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. No. 16 Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights 65-64.

 Aabha Vora

Pat Chambers rejoined the college coaching ranks, according to a report.

The former Penn State leader joined La Salle's men's basketball's Ashley Howard's staff as a volunteer coach, according to the report.

The report states Chambers' title will be the special assistant to the head coach.

After coaching eight seasons with the Nittany Lions, Chambers resigned prior to the 2020 season after he admitted to privately referencing a "noose" around the neck of former player Rasir Bolton, who later transferred away from the program.

