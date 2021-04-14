One of Penn State's most important players in the last few years will be hanging around the NBA for at least a little while longer.

Lamar Stevens, a two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree with Penn State, has signed a multiyear deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stadium's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing two-way forward Lamar Stevens to a multiyear NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2021

Stevens signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent and has played in 37 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting just over 45% from the field.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State men's basketball interim coach Jim Ferry lands head coaching job After serving as the interim head coach for the Penn State men's basketball team during the …