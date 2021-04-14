Cavaliers Rockets Basketball, Lamar Stevens

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston.

One of Penn State's most important players in the last few years will be hanging around the NBA for at least a little while longer.

Lamar Stevens, a two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree with Penn State, has signed a multiyear deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Stadium's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.

Stevens signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent and has played in 37 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting just over 45% from the field.

