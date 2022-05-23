Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Nittany Lion With Flag

The Nittany Lion mascot carries in the "We Are" flag before  the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

From playing at Penn State to making the important decisions for the Denver Nuggets.

Former Nittany Lion forward Calvin Booth is reportedly in line to be Denver's next leader of basketball operations, being promoted from his general manager job, a position he's held since 2020.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native played basketball for the blue and white from 1995-99, earning Big Ten defensive player of the year award in 1998.

Booth went on to be drafted in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. After a 10-year career, in which he played for seven different teams, he decided to go into the management side of the NBA.

With the Nuggets since 2017, Booth is set to take over for Tim Connelly, who was reportedly hired by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booth will look to improve upon a 2021-22 Denver team that finished fourth in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

