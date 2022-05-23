From playing at Penn State to making the important decisions for the Denver Nuggets.

Former Nittany Lion forward Calvin Booth is reportedly in line to be Denver's next leader of basketball operations, being promoted from his general manager job, a position he's held since 2020.

Sources: Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth is now expected to assume lead basketball operations role for the franchise. There is significant belief in Booth inside the organization, and the former NBA veteran is well-respected as a rising executive across league. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 23, 2022

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native played basketball for the blue and white from 1995-99, earning Big Ten defensive player of the year award in 1998.

Booth went on to be drafted in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. After a 10-year career, in which he played for seven different teams, he decided to go into the management side of the NBA.

With the Nuggets since 2017, Booth is set to take over for Tim Connelly, who was reportedly hired by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booth will look to improve upon a 2021-22 Denver team that finished fourth in the Western Conference and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

