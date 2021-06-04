On Wednesday, longtime Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last.

Krzyzewski has been the general for the Blue Devils for 41 seasons, winning five national championships.

In 2016, Krzyzewski faced off against Penn State in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The Nittany Lions fell short, losing to the top-ranked Blue Devils 78-68. Duke came out of the gate hot thanks to its young stars.

Coming off the bench, freshman Frank Jackson gave the Blue Devils some first-half momentum.

Jackson drove on Penn State’s Julian Moore and fought through contact to pick up an early and-one.

The young Blue Devil finished the game with a team-high 17 points and added four rebounds.

Jackson now plays in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons.

He was not the only future NBA player to make an impact for Duke.

Blue Devil Grayson Allen showed off his speed, cutting to the basket to nab an easy two points for his team.

Allen now takes the court for the Memphis Grizzlies, who were able to scratch out a spot in the NBA playoffs.

For Penn State, its NBA representative was the freshman Lamar Stevens, who made his presence heard with a big and-one early in the second half.

Stevens took the bounce pass from guard Shep Garner and threw up the shot in the paint while drawing heavy contact.

In the second half, Penn State outscored the Blue Devils 44-42, thanks in large part to Stevens’ performance.

The 6-foot-7 Stevens turned in his blue-and-white uniform and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He finished the game 5-for-9 on field goals, giving him 11 points on the day.

However, Stevens was not Penn State’s leading scorer, as guard Tony Carr put up a game-high 20 points. He shot 8-for-19 and knocked down two threes.

Penn State kept it close, thanks to Allen coming down awkwardly on his ankle and future Celtic Jayson Tatum not suiting up.

Jackson and company rained threes down on the Nittany Lions through the duration of the contest.

The step-back three was also firing on all cylinders for the Blue Devils.

Duke guard Luke Kennard created space on Carr, making a step back three midway through the second half to put Duke up 15.

Kennard is also now on an NBA roster, playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished the game with 15 points.

While Duke went home victorious, both teams’ seasons would end in disappointment.

Duke took home an ACC title with a 75-69 win over Notre Dame and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the No. 2 Blue Devils would be upset in the second round by No. 7 South Carolina, 88-81.

Penn State would finish its season at 15-18, exiting the Big Ten Tournament in the second round at the hands of Michigan State.

While it was an early season matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the college basketball spectrum, there were a surprising number of future-NBA players who took the court.

