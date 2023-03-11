It’s no longer a question whether Penn State will qualify for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but rather where the team will be placed when seedings are announced Sunday night.

Currently riding a four-game win streak capped by a 67-65 overtime win over Northwestern on Friday, the Nittany Lions are already likely locked for a first-round bye but have the opportunity to bump their seeding with a win against Indiana on Saturday.

The game will mark Penn State’s first Big Ten Tournament semifinal appearance since 2018 and a win would take the program to its first conference championship game since 2011, the last time it qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

Throughout the course of the season, all eyes have locked in on All-American guard Jalen Pickett, the only player in the country averaging at least 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game.

Over the Nittany Lions’ previous two games, however, it’s been made clear that they play best when the ball is being shared and supporting starters like Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and Cam Wynter are hitting shots.

The Hoosiers have one of the nation’s best scoring duos in All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, recently named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

The scoring duo didn’t prove to be a problem in Penn State’s 85-66 win over Indiana in January, but on a two-game win streak, its offense seems to be clicking as of late.

Closing out on pick-and-rolls and maintaining a consistent shooting stroke will be crucial for the Nittany Lions en route to a potential run at a Big Ten Championship.

With Penn State currently slotted for a likely No. 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament, a win over the Hoosiers could potentially bump the seeding up to No. 8 or 9.

