The wait is finally over.

After 12 seasons, Penn State will compete in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 when it takes on 7th-seeded Texas A&M in the first round on Thursday.

Days removed from appearing in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, winning five of their last six games, Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lion squad enters Des Moines, Iowa, with fierce momentum.

Despite the heat and scoring prowess of All-American guard Jalen Pickett and his cast of shooters, the Aggies have impressed throughout the 2022-23 season, finishing No. 2 in the SEC regular season standings.

Here’s how our staff predicts Thursday to shape up.

Seth Engle: Texas A&M 71, Penn State 68

Penn State strolled through the Big Ten Tournament with wins against three NCAA Tournament selections: Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana.

For that reason, it’s hard to rule out the Nittany Lions against any opponent. But Texas A&M very well may be the most underseeded team in the entire bracket and, without question, has played at a higher level than any other 7-seed in this year’s tournament.

Penn State loves to shoot, leading high-major programs in 3-point makes this season, but what happens if shots don’t fall and the Nittany Lions can’t pull down offensive rebounds?

The Aggies play an aggressive brand of basketball and stand out as one of the nation’s top rebounding teams, which could prove pivotal if the blue and white need extra chances offensively.

Post play has consistently been a problem for Penn State over the course of the year and Texas A&M, a team that drives to the rim at an excessive rate, will prove a test that may be too difficult to stop.

Even if Aggie shots don’t fall, free throws will. The nation’s leaders in free-throw makes, led by Wade Taylor, the SEC’s leader in the same category, know how to get to the line and hit consistently. That’s something the Nittany Lions haven’t figured out how to do this year, especially in late-game situations.

The building blocks are there for Penn State to make an eventual NCAA Tournament run, but a difficult matchup in round one may derail plans of doing so this year.

Spencer Ripchik: Penn State 68, Texas A&M 66

Penn State drew one of the toughest No. 7 seeds in the tournament, Texas A&M.

The Aggies lost to No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the SEC Championship, making them the runner up in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.

However, Texas A&M doesn’t have the 3-point shooting like Micah Shrewsberry’s squad. If Penn State’s deep ball is connecting, there isn’t a team the Nittany Lions can’t beat.

Penn State hasn’t played in an NCAA Tournament game in 12 years, and most of the seniors like Myles Dread have been waiting for this moment to play in the Big Dance.

The only way Penn State loses this game is if it comes out flat and it can’t hit from deep. But in the first game of the tournament after a 12-year drought, that’s probably not going to happen.

The blue and white advance, registering double-digit 3-pointers in the process.

The close score is because the only way Penn State has won as of late was in close games.

Tyler Millen: Penn State 72, Texas A&M 65

A matchup to watch is the coaching duel between Texas A&M bench boss Buzz Williams and Shrewsberry who will be making history of his own Thursday night.

A seasoned veteran in the college basketball landscape, Aggies coach Buzz Williams is coaching in his ninth NCAA tournament, going up against Shrewsberry who will be in his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach.

Despite a plethora of experience from Williams, Shrewsberry’s squad will be hunting down history, looking for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

The key for the Nittany Lions is to prevent the Aggies from establishing its own bread-and-butter of attacking the basket and scoring at will as Taylor and senior guard Tyrece Radford can score in bunches.

Ranking top-40 in Kenpom’s offensive and defense efficiency metrics, the Aggies’ 25 wins show they have the ability to beat the best teams, especially playing in the always-competitive SEC.

For Penn State to advance and take on the winner of Texas vs. Colgate, the Nittany Lions will need shooters like fifth-years Andrew Funk, Dread and senior forward Seth Lundy to come out firing and build that confidence early.

In the blue and white’s four Big Ten Tournament games, final scores were separated by a total of 11 points. In a highly anticipated matchup between the Nittany Lions and Aggies, Shrewsberry’s unit wins a close one.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE