With the offseason settling down, Penn State’s roster for next season looks to be forming.

In Year 2, coach Micah Shrewsberry now has a full season under his belt and a wave of new freshman recruits coming in.

Unlike last season, the Nittany Lions don’t have many pieces moving around this year, with only one player — Sam Sessoms — set to depart through the transfer portal.

However, the second-year coach has lost several players to graduation in forwards Greg Lee, John Harrar, Jalanni White and guard Jaheam Cornwall.

Even with the departures, the starting lineup should look very similar to last season's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalist squad.

Jalen Pickett, guard

At the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign, senior guard Jalen Pickett announced his return to Happy Valley, utilizing his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Pickett had a slow start but developed into Penn State’s most consistent scorer later in the season, especially in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Rochester, New York, native finished with a team-high 13.3 points per game, shooting 42% from the floor.

In the conference tournament, Pickett led the offense, averaging 18 points per game in the postseason while dropping 22 points in the comeback win over Minnesota.

Scoring wasn’t Pickett’s only plus, either — he was also Penn State’s floor general.

The team’s primary play caller, Pickett generally excelled in finding open teammates around the court.

Now with one season under Shrewsberry’s system, Pickett is one of the most experienced players on the blue and white roster.

Pickett is set to play point guard again for the 2022-23 season, orchestrating the Nittany Lions' offense.

Dallion Johnson, guard

After a solid ending to the season, sophomore guard Dallion Johnson developed into a starter by the end of the year.

Johnson started at guard in Penn State’s last 14 games after seeing the court for only 15 minutes as a freshman two seasons ago.

Johnson didn’t produce too much offensively this year, averaging 3.7 points per game, but he did shoot 36.5% from 3-point range.

The sophomore knocked 3-pointers, which came in clutch to give Penn State bursts of momentum when it was down.

Shrewsberry liked Johnson's speed and craftiness, leading him into his starting role toward the end of the season.

Soon to be a junior, Johnson will already have a couple of games against Big Ten competition, so he should be back in the starting lineup next season.

Myles Dread, guard

Like Pickett, senior guard Myles Dread announced he will return to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

Dread was in and out of the starting lineup for the Nittany Lions based on the personnel Shrewsberry was running.

The Detroit, Michigan, native is now the blue and white’s clear-cut best 3-point shooter after guard Sam Sessoms transferred earlier this offseason.

Dread shot a career-high 40.7% from 3-point range this past season, averaging 6.2 points per game.

In his senior season, Dread was given the ball when Penn State needed a 3-pointer, and he played the part, knocking down a deep ball to send the game to overtime against Iowa.

Dread and Pickett are going to be two of the older players on the blue and white squad, and having them both in the starting lineup should help the younger freshman class.

Seth Lundy, forward

Who Penn State should play at the two forward positions is up in the air, but one of them will likely be held by forward Seth Lundy.

Lundy has been with the Nittany Lions for three years. He floated in and out of the starting five in his first two seasons, but in his junior year, he started in every game he played.

The junior had a rough ending to the 2021-22 season, picking up just one double-digit scoring outing in one of three postseason games.

However, Lundy finished right behind Pickett in average scoring at 11.9 points per game.

Other than scoring, Lundy excelled defensively, taking on the conference’s best and forcing them into scoring droughts.

Now heading into Year 4, Lundy will be one of the more experienced players on the roster, mentoring the incoming class of freshmen.

Lundy will be back in the starting five because of his scoring abilities and his ability to lock up opponents’ best offensive weapon.

Demetrius Lilley, forward

Penn State’s big man John Harrar will no longer dominate in the paint with his collegiate eligibility expiring.

Harrar was the joint-tallest Nittany Lion on the roster in 2021-22, and he led the blue and white in rebounds.

Shrewsberry has a couple of options at the last forward spot, but with Harrar gone, Penn State needs size.

In the incoming freshman class, 6-foot-10 forward Demetrius Lilley is the tallest player and would be on the 2022-23 roster.

Lilley gives Penn State the size it loses with Harrar and will be another force in the paint.

However, Shrewsberry may go with the more experienced forward Jevonnie Scott for the last position, but at 6-foot-7, Scott lacks height.

Lilley will likely find himself as the only freshman in the starting five, so Penn State could match up in the big-man league of the Big Ten.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Projecting the impact of Penn State wrestling’s youth in 2022-23 As Penn State saw last year, experience is a luxury when competing for national titles.