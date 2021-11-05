Contrary to last season, Penn State’s roster contains multiple forwards with Division I basketball experience.

Two players return from the 2020-21 season, while others joined the Nittany Lions via the transfer portal.

First-year coach Micah Shrewsberry expressed confidence in a number of forwards on his roster to be potential starters in the upcoming campaign.

Here are the best candidates for playing time in the post for the upcoming season.

John Harrar, fifth-year senior

Shrewsberry emphasized the importance of the returning players who have experience against Big Ten opponents, which starts with John Harrar.

Despite entering his name into the transfer portal in 2021, Harrar decided to finish his collegiate career where he started it, calling Penn State “home” during his media day appearance.

Harrar logged 619 minutes last season but averaged just 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, showing room for improvement.

The fifth-year senior possessed a leadership role during the 2020-21 season — especially following the resignation of ex-head coach Pat Chambers.

Shrewsberry expects Harrar’s leadership and production roles to expand in the coach’s first year leading the Nittany Lions, saying Harrar’s been pushed to improve in the offseason because of the increased depth at the forward position.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native shot 54.9% from the field and registered five double-doubles in his senior season.

Seth Lundy, junior

The other player who returns after entering his name in the transfer portal is Seth Lundy, who brings a level of versatility down low.

The junior showed he’s not afraid to shoot from beyond the arc or contribute in the mid-range game, but his 6-foot-6 frame makes him a threat in the paint.

However, Lundy shot 38.5% from the field and 32% from 3-point range, both downgrades from his freshman campaign.

He did increase his production on the glass, though, pulling down an average of 4.2 rebounds per game last season.

Now an upperclassman, the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native must make taking up a larger role as a power forward and shooting guard a priority, as his performance from last season left a lot to be desired.

Should Lundy improve his shooting efficiency and paint presence at the high post, Shrewsberry will have no choice but to give him extended time.

Greg Lee, fifth-year senior

According to Shrewsberry, Greg Lee encapsulates the same characteristics as Harrar and on the surface, the two are extremely similar.

Both are fifth-year seniors and bring the same “determination,” Shrewsberry said, but Lee cemented himself as a competitor among the group of forwards.

Lee spent 2016-2019 at California State-Bakersfield, where he scored 456 points and made 46 starts before transferring to Western Michigan and earning a Mid-American Conference honorable mention nod.

In his single season with the Broncos, Lee averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while also playing an average of 27 minutes per game.

The Rockford, Illinois, native’s 6-foot-9 frame speaks for itself as he matches up well with the plethora of dominant forwards in the Big Ten, such as Illinois’ Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, 7-foot tall Kofi Cockburn.

Jalanni White, fifth-year senior

When asked about which forwards stood out during preseason camp, Shrewsberry mentioned Harrar and Lee, but also added a third name to the mix — Jalanni White.

Although he’s a “slow-moving guy” and is “pretty frail,” according to Shrewsberry, the fifth-year senior isn’t afraid to get physical with his counterparts.

White spent four seasons at Canisius where he averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds through 98 games, making 40 starts.

The 6-foot-8 forward could be most useful as a rotational player while mixing in a start or two — depending on whether Shrewsberry wants to throw a forward-heavy lineup out onto the court.

Nevertheless, White has four years of Division I basketball experience and adds much-needed height and depth in the post, something the blue and white didn’t have last season.

