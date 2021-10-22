When Penn State takes the floor on Nov. 10, its backcourt will look much different than it did just eight months ago.

The blue and white lost its two leading scorers — Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington — and its best perimeter defender — Jamari Wheeler — to the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason.

With Jones, Brockington and Wheeler moving on, a backcourt made up of transfer additions and returnees will take the reins of coach Micah Shrewsberry’s inaugural Nittany Lion squad.

Jalen Pickett, senior

Jalen Pickett was highly sought after in the portal, with interest from numerous Power Five programs — and for good reason.

The Siena transfer does a little bit of everything. In three seasons with the Saints, Pickett displayed prowess as a scorer and as a distributor, en route to three All-MAAC first-team selections.

Pickett averaged over 15 points per game in his freshman and sophomore seasons, while leading the MAAC in assists per game each of the last three years.

With a 2.77 assist-to-turnover ratio for his career, Pickett has proven to be reliable with the ball in his hands.

Pickett has also been consistently solid from behind the 3-point arc, averaging at least 35% from deep the past two seasons — including 37.4% during his 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year campaign.

Jaheam Cornwall, fifth-year senior

Like Pickett, the smaller Jaheam Cornwall has the 3-point shot in his arsenal.

However, the Gardner-Webb transfer has taken that one step further, becoming a true marksman from beyond the line.

Cornwall has knocked down 3s at a 42% clip for his career and shot 44.4% from distance in the 2019-20 season, the sixth-best percentage in the country.

Cornwall can shoot off the dribble and off the catch, and — although his assist numbers weren’t as eye-catching as Pickett’s — he certainly has playmaking ability.

Despite his lack of size, Cornwall can also take it inside and finish through contact.

Myles Dread, senior

With so many new additions, Penn State will benefit from having a bit of continuity in 2021-22.

Part of that familiarity comes in the form of Myles Dread, who enters his fourth season in Happy Valley as a veteran presence.

Dread has risen to the occasion in the clutch multiple times in his Nittany Lion career, and while his minutes and scoring dropped off a bit last season, he can still get hot and figures to be a major factor in the direction of this season’s team.

Sam Sessoms, senior

The other notable guard returning to the fold for Penn State is Sam Sessoms — a key piece on interim coach Jim Ferry’s bench in 2020-21.

Sessoms scored in double figures in his first seven games as a Nittany Lion, but his biggest performance thus far in a blue-and-white uniform came in Penn State’s second-half rally against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament on March 11.

With a season-high 18 points, Sessoms nearly propelled his team back from an 18-point deficit, with the Nittany Lions falling short by one.

Similar to Cornwall, Sessoms doesn’t let his diminutive stature prevent him from driving the lane for a tough bucket.

Shrewsberry has a multitude of options at guard in year one — the challenge is getting the pieces to fit together and finding a balance.

Although replacing a big part of last season’s scoring and defense won’t be easy, one thing Penn State won’t have to worry about — in its backcourt or elsewhere — is veteran leadership.

It remains to be seen how Pickett and Cornwall adjust to the step up in competition, but they both bring a plethora of experience to a backcourt trying to find its identity.

RELATED