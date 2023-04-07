On Friday, Penn State announced that the 2023-24 team will be playing in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Nov. 20 in the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau.

Several big squads will be joining the Nittany Lions in this non-bracketed tournament that has a total of 10 teams including the Georgia Bulldogs, Seton Hall Pirates and the Purdue Boilermakers. Two of the teams participating have yet to be named.

Seven of the teams playing in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship qualified for either the WNIT or NCAA Tournament, making the field very competitive.

The Baha Mar Tournament is one of the biggest nonconference tournaments early in the season, consisting of some big Power Five competition.

The Nittany Lions will look to pick up a couple of nonconference wins and make a name for themselves this upcoming season.

