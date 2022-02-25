Penn State defended home turf in another close match with Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions took down the Wildcats 67-60 on Senior Night for Penn State’s third consecutive home win.

Neither team wanted to give up the lead early with Northwestern doing damage from inside the arc and Penn State finding nylon from behind the 3-point line. The game was tied at 15 apiece with 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Toward the end of the half, Northwestern started to pull away going on an 8-0 run off of a 3-pointer from senior forward Pete Nance and a layup from graduate student forward Elyjah Williams to put the Wildcats up 26-20.

Penn State didn’t let Northwestern escape as the Nittany Lions took back the lead on a 7-0 run off of a pair of layups from the blue and white and a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Dallion Johnson to put Penn State in front 35-33 with 14:14 to play.

The Nittany Lions pulled away at the end of the second half finding it groove from behind the arc with three 3-pointers in a row to put Penn State up 60-50 with 1:23 to play.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s close win over Northwestern:

Tug of war

Penn State and Northwestern, the No. 10 and No. 11 ranked teams in the Big Ten, looked evenly matched Friday night as their conference standings suggest.

In the first half of action, both teams battled back-and-forth, not letting one team get too far ahead of the other.

In just the first half, there were eight lead changes with Northwestern, pulling away only toward the end of the first half.

The Nittany Lions were playing catch up for just the opening minutes of the first half, but Penn State took the lead with a little under 14 minutes to play in the contest.

Right after Penn State took the lead, Northwestern came clawing back off a deep 3-pointer from freshman guard Julian Roper II.

With both teams going blow for blow all night, there were a total of 13 lead changes.

Northwestern’s two-point presence

Northwestern’s offense was hot throughout the game connecting mostly on mid-range jumpers and layups.

The Wildcats’ leading scorer Nance found a lot of success connecting on a jumper early in the game and a layup.

Nance’s short-range buckets were coupled with a flurry of layups from redshirt senior center Ryan Young and a pair of jumpers from sophomore guard Ty Berry midway through the first half.

To kick off the second, junior guard Boo Buie knocked down a right-handed floater, which he was consistent with the whole night.

The Nittany Lions had trouble defending the midrange shots for most of the evening allowing the Wildcats to score efficiently.

Northwestern finished the game with 30 points off of 2-pointers compared to just 18 from the Nittany Lions.

John Harrar’s dominance

All season, Penn State’s fifth-year forward John Harrar had been a force in the paint, and Friday night was no different.

Harrar went to work early in the first half from a defensive standpoint, connecting on a pair of layups in the first half.

His offensive efforts continued into the second half, opening with a dunk and a layup in the first five minutes of the half.

Harrar continued to have success in the paint finishing with 11 points on the night putting in double-digits.

It wasn’t just Harrar’s scoring, he also played a big role in the rebounding department.

Penn State outrebounded Northwestern 45-29 in the game, and Harrar was a major contributor to Penn State’s boards.

The 6-foot-9 forward finished the night with a career-high 20 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

