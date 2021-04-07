Penn State's Trent Buttrick will no longer be suiting up for the Nittany Lions.
The Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, native announced his intention to transfer to UMass via Twitter Wednesday morning.
We’ll see what’s boutta happen next okay? 🔴⚪️ #flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/eh6vY1jjXo— Trent Buttrick (@Trent_Buttrick) April 7, 2021
The senior forward averaged three points per game in 13 minutes per game last season to go along with three rebounds per game.
