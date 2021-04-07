Penn State Men's Basketball vs Northwestern, Buttrick (15)
Forward Trent Buttrick (15) knocks a rebound away from Northwestern during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State's Trent Buttrick will no longer be suiting up for the Nittany Lions.

The Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, native announced his intention to transfer to UMass via Twitter Wednesday morning.

The senior forward averaged three points per game in 13 minutes per game last season to go along with three rebounds per game.

