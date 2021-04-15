Thursday was an important day for Penn State and coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy is leaving the NCAA transfer portal and will return to the Nittany Lions, he announced on his Instagram page Friday afternoon.

Lundy averaged 10.1 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign, despite playing a reserve role toward the end of the season.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native is the second player from last season to announce his return, joining guard Izaiah Brockington.

Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, Trent Buttrick and Patrick Kelly have all chosen their transfer destinations, which makes veteran big man John Harrar the only one remaining in the portal.

