Penn State’s defense has been one of the best in the Big Ten all season, but Nebraska — with just one conference win — was able to expose it at every angle.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Cornhuskers 93-70, the most points the Nittany Lions have given up all season.

Before Sunday night, the blue and white’s most points allowed in a single game came in the double-overtime win against Iowa, where Penn State let up 86 points.

Penn State’s defense has been its backbone all season, slowing the opponents’ tempo and forcing them to settle for shots.

However, the usually stout defense was consistently inconsistent in the blue and white’s home finale.

Nebraska’s up-tempo pace contributed to the Cornhuskers’ success, as Penn State typically doesn’t prefer to play at a fast pace. The Nittany Lions are known for often using up the entire shot clock on possessions.

“We have kind of hung our hat on that end the entire season,” Shrewsberry said. “We were just a step behind the entire time. They were playing at a faster pace than we were defensively. You start the possession like that, you get behind, and then anything can happen, and it snowballs.”

The Cornhuskers’ offense flourished behind true-freshman guard Bryce McGowens, who had 25 points in the contest, just four points shy of his career high.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said he tried to run some misdirection ball screens so McGowens could get downhill quickly.

Hoiberg had high praise for his young player after one of his best offensive performances.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

“I thought he was really on point,” Hoiberg said. “He played with great energy. It's all about simple plays. If we make simple plays, we can be a pretty good offensive team.”

Penn State’s defense did not look like itself for the entire contest, giving up 49 points in the first half.

Shrewsberry saw the issues right out of the gates.

“They had more points at almost the halftime mark than we have given up in some games all season,” Shrewsberry said.

The defensive hole in the first half was too much to overcome in the second half, allowing for the lopsided loss.

Senior guard Myles Dread has seen all the ups and downs this season, as he had played in 23 games and started in eight. Dread said he didn’t think the team was “connected as a group” on the night.

He started and didn’t miss the entire game, shooting 2-for-2 from the floor, but he said it wasn’t his offensive effort that was lacking. Dread highlighted a number of defensive breakdowns on the night.

“I take a lot of ownership in that,” Dread said. “I made a lot of mistakes out there [that] I don't normally make.”

Penn State dropped 70 points, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t get stops to keep up with the Nebraska attack.

The Nittany Lions’ offense hasn’t scored 70 points since Feb. 12 against Minnesota, but for Shrewsberry, the offense was not the problem.

“This didn’t have anything to do with our offense,” Shrewsberry said. “If you don’t get stops, you quit playing hard. That’s what we did.”

Shrewsberry’s defense has been prepared to play game in and game out, but Sunday night his defense didn’t show up.

The last-place team in the Big Ten in Nebraska, now with two Big Ten wins, was the team to excel the best against Shrewsberry’s defense.

“This was about our defense,” Shrewsberry said. “Us not being prepared to play. That’s on me It starts at the top. If I do a better job, maybe we come out and play a little bit better.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Last-place Nebraska thrashes Penn State men's basketball in upset home defeat Nebraska came into its matchup with Penn State last in the Big Ten, 1-16 in the conference p…