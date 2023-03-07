PSU vs Minnesota Bball, Jalen Pickett dribble

Guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles around toward the net in the Penn State basketball game against Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 67-46.

 Kelly Miller

After dominating Big Ten play against some of the top teams in the county, Jalen Pickett was given the highest recognition from the conference.

Averaging 19.2 points per game with a 55.8% mark from the field in Big Ten action, the fifth-year point guard was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

As a unanimous selection from the media, the Rochester, New York, native was also selected to the first team by the coaches, a testament to Pickett's ability to pick apart defenses on a nightly basis.

With the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon and a crucial contest with Illinois on tap for Thursday, Pickett scored 61 points in the two regular season matchups against the Fighting Illini, including a record breaking 41-points at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Senior Seth Lundy and fifth-year Andrew Funk were also listed as honorable mentions.

The two are averaging 14 and 12 points per game, respectively, and are both shooting over 40% from 3-point range on the year.

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.