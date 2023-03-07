After dominating Big Ten play against some of the top teams in the county, Jalen Pickett was given the highest recognition from the conference.

Averaging 19.2 points per game with a 55.8% mark from the field in Big Ten action, the fifth-year point guard was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

No doubt about it 🥇 @JalenPickett7 is a consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection▪️ 18.0 ppg▪️ 7.3 rpg▪️ 7.0 apg#WeAre pic.twitter.com/x4muYKWs7K — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 7, 2023

As a unanimous selection from the media, the Rochester, New York, native was also selected to the first team by the coaches, a testament to Pickett's ability to pick apart defenses on a nightly basis.

With the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon and a crucial contest with Illinois on tap for Thursday, Pickett scored 61 points in the two regular season matchups against the Fighting Illini, including a record breaking 41-points at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Senior Seth Lundy and fifth-year Andrew Funk were also listed as honorable mentions.

One of the most efficient players in the country, @llseth23 collects his first-career All-Big Ten honor 🏆▪️ 14.0 ppg▪️ 6.1 rpg▪️ Big Ten-best 40.9 3FG%#WeAre pic.twitter.com/LabnVWBAle — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 7, 2023

The two are averaging 14 and 12 points per game, respectively, and are both shooting over 40% from 3-point range on the year.

