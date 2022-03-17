After time in the hospital, one Penn State player came out on the positive end.

Nittany Lion senior guard Myles Dread announced on Instagram that he completed surgery successfully.

Earlier in the season, a Big Ten Network broadcast announced he would have shoulder surgery in the offseason.

On the offensive end, Dread regressed a little averaging his lowest points per game out of his four years in the blue and white, averaging 6.2 points per game.

Dread finished the season as Penn State's second-best 3-point shooter, striking 40.7% from behind the arc.

The Detroit, Michigan native has yet to announce if he will be returning to Happy Valley utilizing his extra year of eligibility granted due to coronavirus.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE