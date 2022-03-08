Penn State men's basketball vs. Youngstown State, John Harrar (21)

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) reacts after dunking the ball against Youngstown State during the Penn State men's basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Youngstown State 75-59.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State’s big man was close to being coupled with the best in the Big Ten.

Nittany Lion fifth-year senior forward John Harrar was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the second-straight year Tuesday.

Harrar led the blue and white averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, finishing the regular season averaging a double-double.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native was just behind Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn in the Big Ten in rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-9 forward and Penn State will start their postseason campaign on Wednesday against Minnesota.

