Penn State’s big man was close to being coupled with the best in the Big Ten.
Nittany Lion fifth-year senior forward John Harrar was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the second-straight year Tuesday.
All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades for the big fella for the second-straight season 💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/hino7d2g5U— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 8, 2022
Harrar led the blue and white averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, finishing the regular season averaging a double-double.
The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native was just behind Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn in the Big Ten in rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-9 forward and Penn State will start their postseason campaign on Wednesday against Minnesota.
