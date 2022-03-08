Penn State’s big man was close to being coupled with the best in the Big Ten.

Nittany Lion fifth-year senior forward John Harrar was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the second-straight year Tuesday.

All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades for the big fella for the second-straight season 💪#WeAre pic.twitter.com/hino7d2g5U — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 8, 2022

Harrar led the blue and white averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, finishing the regular season averaging a double-double.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native was just behind Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn in the Big Ten in rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-9 forward and Penn State will start their postseason campaign on Wednesday against Minnesota.

