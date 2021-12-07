Penn State men's basketball's John Harrar named a candidate for Senior CLASS Award

One of Penn State's veterans is up for some hardware.

Nittany Lions' fifth-year senior forward John Harrar was named as one of the 30 men's basketball players for the Senior CLASS Award.

The Senior CLASS Award goes to the player that makes a difference in the community, in the classroom, has character and is a competitor.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the third Penn State player to be recognized for the award with Lamar Stevens and Tim Frazier being the only others.

This season, Harrar averages a double-double and averages the most rebounds on the team with 11 per game.

In February, the committee will select 10 finalists to be put up to a fan vote to decide the winner.

