You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State men's basketball's John Harrar named a candidate for Senior CLASS Award

Penn State men's basketball vs. Ohio State, Harrar (21)

Forward John Harrar (21) uses his jersey to wipe away persperation during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

One of Penn State's veterans is up for some hardware.

Nittany Lions' fifth-year senior forward John Harrar was named as one of the 30 men's basketball players for the Senior CLASS Award.

The Senior CLASS Award goes to the player that makes a difference in the community, in the classroom, has character and is a competitor.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the third Penn State player to be recognized for the award with Lamar Stevens and Tim Frazier being the only others.

This season, Harrar averages a double-double and averages the most rebounds on the team with 11 per game.

In February, the committee will select 10 finalists to be put up to a fan vote to decide the winner.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters