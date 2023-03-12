PSU Men's Soccer vs. Wagner, Lundy, Pickett

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) and guard Jalen Pickett (22) chase after a loose ball during the Penn State Men's Basketball game vs. Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Seahawks 74-54.

 Chloe Trieff

Just moments after falling 67-65 to No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, two Penn State players have already been honored with a tournament award.

Guard Jalen Pickett and forward Seth Lundy were both named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday.

A Sporting News All-American, Pickett averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and five assists per game over five tournament games.

Lundy, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, averaged 15 points and 7.2 rebounds across the tournament.

Penn State will look to take its momentum built from the Big Ten Tournament to use against Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. 

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags