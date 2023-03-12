Just moments after falling 67-65 to No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, two Penn State players have already been honored with a tournament award.

Guard Jalen Pickett and forward Seth Lundy were both named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday.

A Sporting News All-American, Pickett averaged 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and five assists per game over five tournament games.

Lundy, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, averaged 15 points and 7.2 rebounds across the tournament.

Penn State will look to take its momentum built from the Big Ten Tournament to use against Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.

