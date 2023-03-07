Following the conclusion of a dominant regular season campaign, fifth-year point guard Jalen Pickett was honored by The Sporting News.

As one of the four outlets that selects All-American teams, the Sporting News chose Pickett as a second-team All-American.

In addition to being a top-five finalist for the Bob Cousy Award and an Oscar Robertson Award Late Season Watchlist selection, Pickett joins Jesse Arnelle as the two Nittany Lions to obtain second-team All-American status or better.

Averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, Pickett's season was highlighted by surpassing the 2,000 career point total in a 41-point masterclass against Illinois, the team Penn State will battle in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE