Jalen Pickett continues to shine under the brightest lights, playing as one of the best players in the country, and this week was recognized as such.

The fifth-year guard was awarded as ESPN's National Player of the Week after back-to-back historical performances, tallying a combined 73 points in key wins against Illinois and Minnesota.

After surpassing the 2,000 career point mark in a 41-point performance on Tuesday, Pickett continued his dominant stretch with 32 points against Minnesota Saturday night, averaging 36.5 points during the week.

Pickett's two game span puts him in elite company, joining LeBron James and Steph Curry as the only players to have more than 70 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, a 65% field goal percentage and a 90% mark from the free-throw line.

In addition to joining that elite club, the Rochester, New York, native became the first player in at least 37 years to reach the career marks of over 2,000 points, 700 assists and 700 rebounds and is knocking on the door of 800 assists.

Surpassing the 700 career rebounds mark against the Gophers, Pickett remains the only player averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assist per game, cementing himself as one of the most potent players in the country.

