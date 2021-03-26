One Penn Stater has taken his name out of the transfer portal.

After initially entering his name in the transfer portal following the 2020-21 men's basketball season, junior guard Izaiah Brockington has announced he will be returning to Penn State for the 2021-22 season.

Brockington announced his decision after meeting with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

The Philadelphia native also stated that he plans to test the waters of the NBA Draft process.

Brockington was the team's second leading scorer during the 2020-21 season with 12.6 points per game.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

What to watch for in Penn State sports this weekend Though the spring semester is beginning to wind down, Penn State sports remain in full swing.