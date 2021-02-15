Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington had yet another highlight reel play in the Nittany Lions’ loss against Nebraska on Sunday.

In a losing effort, Brockington threw down an emphatic alley-oop flush from Sam Sessoms that would land at No. 6 on the SportsCenter Top 10.

"Oh my goodness" is RIGHT! Coming in at No. 6️⃣ on @SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays ➡️ Izaiah Brockington's (@TheOnlyiZB) rim-rocking slam from Sunday's contest! pic.twitter.com/R1teOUk2Iy — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 15, 2021

This is not the first time Brockington has been featured on the ESPN segment this season, as he has had a few ferocious dunks throughout the year.

Brockington finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes in the blue and white's loss to the Cornhuskers.

