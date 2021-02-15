Penn State Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Brockington (12)
Guard Izaiah Brockington (12) guards Nebraska’s Kobe Webster during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Cornhuskers beat the Nittany Lions 62-61.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington had yet another highlight reel play in the Nittany Lions’ loss against Nebraska on Sunday.

In a losing effort, Brockington threw down an emphatic alley-oop flush from Sam Sessoms that would land at No. 6 on the SportsCenter Top 10.

This is not the first time Brockington has been featured on the ESPN segment this season, as he has had a few ferocious dunks throughout the year.

Brockington finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes in the blue and white's loss to the Cornhuskers.

