Penn State Men’s Basketball forward/guard Evan Mahaffey (12) goes for a shot in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeated Penn State (71-66).

As the freshman exodus continues, 6-foot-6 swingman Evan Mahaffey has entered the transfer portal.

As an energetic spark plug on the defensive end, Mahaffey played in 34 games, all of them coming off the bench.

In his time with the Nittany Lions, the Cincinnati, Ohio, product held meaningful playing time, playing 13 games with 10 or more minutes including a career high 21 minutes against Wisconsin.

As a game wrecker on both ends of the floor, Mahaffey scored a career high 12 points against Indiana and averaged 2.8 points per game. Despite the lowly figure, Mahaffey grabbed a key offensive rebound against Northwestern that allowed Camren Wynter to win the game in overtime in Evanston, Illinois.

