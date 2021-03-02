The NCAA Tournament may be out of the question for Penn State at this point in the season barring a Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament, but that does not mean the Nittany Lions have nothing left to play for.

With a win or two to close out the season, the blue and white still has a reasonable chance at qualifying for the 2021 NIT Tournament, an event it won in 2018.

Wednesday night will also be Senior Night for the team and will be an emotional game for several seniors that have been among the winningest players in program history.

The group of seniors includes guard Jamari Wheeler, forward John Harrar, forward Trent Buttrick and guard Taylor Nussbaum.

“There's been some Senior Nights where it's magical and a senior comes out, has a great night and the team wins. I've been involved with Senior Nights where it's too emotional and guys don't play well,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “ As a coach, it's very hard to control. I'm trying to just keep it even keel for these guys.”

Standing in the team’s way is a Minnesota squad that, like Penn State, has lost five of its last six games.

The Golden Gophers currently sit just one game ahead of the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten standings, but are ranked 69th in the NET rankings — the NCAA’s primary tool for selecting teams to the tournament field — compared to 52nd for Penn State.

On paper, the matchup appears to be a remarkably even one, as the two teams rank directly next to each other in a number of statistical categories, including points per game, field goal percentage, opponent field goal percentage, turnover margin and both offensive and defensive rebounding.

The biggest advantage that Penn State will have on Wednesday night? A home game.

This advantage has been somewhat less relevant this season due to the lack of fans in arenas, but it has been anything but irrelevant for Minnesota.

The Gophers are 0-9 away from Williams Arena this season and have lost those games by an average of over 14 points.

Trying to propel Minnesota to its first win away from home will be star guard Marcus Carr.

The redshirt junior is a true multidimensional guard, ranking third in the conference in scoring at 20 points per game while also ranking third in assists per game with five.

Carr will enter the matchup with Penn State coming off an impressive performance against Nebraska where he dropped 41 points, tying the season-high for any player in the Big Ten.

Wheeler will be the one drawing the assignment of Carr and, given his history of being one of the top defensive players in the league, Penn State’s coaching staff will likely be feeling a little bit better about their chances of securing a win on Senior Night.

“He's special, he's one of the most dominant guards in the country. He can hurt you from deep, he can get in the paint and get guys shots. We're gonna have a couple of different schemes to help wear him down,” Ferry said. “We're very fortunate that we have one of the best defenders in our conference in Jamari that we're going to start on him and cause a little havoc for him.”

Wednesday’s contest will almost certainly be a high-scoring one, as the Nittany Lions and Gophers rank last and second to last in the conference in points allowed per game, respectively.

While Minnesota’s defense has struggled this season, the blue and white will still face resistance on the interior.

Anchoring the Gophers’ defense is junior Liam Robbins. The 7-foot big man leads the conference in blocked shots per game with 2.7.

Robbins has missed the last two contests for Minnesota, but is expected to make his return against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions might not have had the season they wanted, but the team has a chance to play its heart out Wednesday as its seniors will look to secure one final win on their home floor.

