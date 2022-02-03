While his 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds per game stat line may not stand out among the country’s top players, senior guard Myles Dread is quietly playing his role as well as anyone.

On Monday, Dread delivered on a highly contested three-point shot with the shot clock expiring, sending Penn State to double overtime against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions would ultimately win 90-86, the highest-scoring total of Micah Shrewsberry’s brief tenure as head coach.

“He’s been so good at doing what we’ve needed,” Shrewsberry said Thursday. “At different times, whether he's come off the bench or started, he's always ready to just do his role.”

Playing “his role” isn’t something that’s just begun for Dread.

On Jan. 2, just a month ago, Dread hit a 3-point shot with under two minutes to play in Penn State’s home matchup with Indiana.

His bucket would ultimately decide the fate of the Nittany Lions, who granted Shrewsberry his first Big Ten win as a head coach that night.

“It really helps when he makes shots in games when you need them,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s been great.”

For Jalen Pickett, he doesn’t seem to believe it’s any coincidence that Dread continues to hit clutch shot after clutch shot nearly every season.

In 2020, Dread hit two game-winning 3-point shots. One was a buzzer beater against VCU in December and another came against Rutgers in February.

“He's a confident shooter, and we feel like he's done it so many times that we feel like he's the most comfortable in [those] situations,” Pickett said.

While he’s defined himself as a clutch shooter from beyond the arc, some of the looks Dread’s been able to connect on continues to wow Pickett.

“I think the Indiana one, where I threw it behind my back, and then he just tossed that one up,” Pickett said, “I thought that was way off.”

While his knack for hitting game-winning shots is what normally puts Dread’s name in the headlines, he serves a much greater purpose within Shrewsberry’s system.

“I think him being an older player, he’s been through the wars of the Big Ten,” Shrewsberry said. “He understands offensively, defensively, what we’re trying to do, and what other teams are trying to do.”

As a veteran presence within the program, Dread’s role comes on and off the court for the Nittany Lions.

With numerous athletes transferring into the program prior to this season, Dread was a welcoming ally for the new guys, like Pickett.

“Myles is a very friendly person,” Pickett said. “When I first got here… Myles was just around 24/7, introducing us to everybody and anybody.”

Despite being “banged up” at the start of the season, Shrewsberry has admired the commitment Dread has shown since reaching a healthy level.

“What you saw at the start of the season wasn’t regular Myles,” Shrewsberry said. It took a little bit of time for him to get to where he is, but I think since Christmas, he's been great for us.”

“What he's been trying to do offensively, defensively and anything else. He's been a big part of every win we’ve had.”

