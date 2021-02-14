Penn State was upset by the Big Ten’s worst team in what could potentially be a big blow to the Nittany Lions’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Nebraska beat Penn State 62-61 Sunday as the Nittany Lions fell to 4-9 in Big Ten play and 7-10 overall.

Penn State scored 12 unanswered points in the final minutes of the game to retake the lead, but the Huskers came up with the last bucket and a crucial stop to seal the win.

Interim head coach Jim Ferry’s side has now lost two straight games with a tough schedule to finish the season that includes three ranked teams.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s matchup.

Nebraska excels in second half

The Huskers set the tone early in the second half with consecutive 3-point plays to jump out to a 6-point lead after the first 20 minutes finished tied at 35-35.

The Huskers attacked the interior relentlessly, outscoring the Nittany Lions 34-16 in the paint, which led to plenty of open looks on the outside as the defense collapsed.

But Penn State didn’t go away easily as it rallied back and took the lead with under a minute to go.

The Nittany Lions had multiple chances to extend their lead before turning the ball over and giving up a layup to Nebraska with under 15 seconds remaining.

The Huskers held a 1-point lead in the final moments when Izaiah Brockington was stopped at the rim on what would be the final shot of the game.

Shooting woes continue for Penn State

After a decent first half on the offensive end, the Nittany Lions’ shooting woes that have been apparent in recent games returned.

Penn State shot just 25% from the field in the second half, and only 18.2% from beyond the arc.

Myreon Jones, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy were the bulk of the Nittany Lions’ offense in the first half, but in the second the trio only managed to score 13 combined points.

The Huskers were much more efficient from the field, shooting 48.2% in the game, and that was the difference in the end.

Starting lineup change benefits Dread and Lundy

After Lundy’s struggles in recent games, Ferry made a change to the starting lineup by inserting Dread for the sophomore forward.

Over the previous four games, Lundy averaged just 2.5 points per game, shot a measly 16% from the field and just 11% from 3-point range.

Dread had been finishing games in place of Lundy over that stretch.

The change to the lineup certainly had the impact that Ferry hoped it would for the individuals as Lundy got out of his shooting slump with an 8-point performance on 3-for-9 shooting.

Dread slotted into the starting lineup seamlessly and put up 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.