History was made in the Bryce Jordan Center as Penn State looked to shake off a four-game losing streak with a season sweep over Illinois on Tuesday night.

Behind a Penn State career-high and Bryce Jordan Center record 41 points from Jalen Pickett, who also became the fourth Nittany Lion to surpass 2,000 career points, the blue and white shielded off the Fighting Illini 93-81 for the team’s first win of February.

Pickett’s 41 points are the most any Penn State player has scored in a game since 1961 and most by any Big Ten player this season.

“My first couple shots felt good, I had a little bounce in my step and I was just making shots and Coach just kept telling me, you know, take my opportunities as they come,” Pickett said postgame. “I felt like they were trying to make me score a bit today.”

Shooting out the gates at a scorching pace, the Nittany Lions quickly gathered 20 points, reaching the mark nearly 10 game minutes earlier than it did against Maryland on Saturday.

Penn State’s 93 points is a season-high across Big Ten opponents.

Despite 20 points on 5-of-14 shooting from Illini guard Terrance Shannon Jr., the Nittany Lions’ fast pace and consistent shooting ultimately told the story.

A buzzer-beating goaltending call on Illinois helped give Penn State a 13-point advantage entering the half, a lead that stayed intact thanks to Pickett and the shooters beside him.

Pickett shot an absurd 15-of-20 from the floor, highlighted by 16 points over seven consecutive attempts without missing a shot — a streak that spanned from 4:54 left in the first half to 10:21 in the second.

His five 3-point makes, coming on nine attempts, tied a career-high that includes his three seasons at Siena and are the most he’s nailed in a game over his two years with the Nittany Lions.

Led by Pickett’s masterclass, Penn State hit 58% of its field goals with 12-of-28 coming from beyond the arc.

“People are so focused on our 3s, not letting us get 3s,” Micah Shrewsberry said, “that I think we have more people driving the rim and more people driving the ball.”

Pickett’s right-hand man, forward Seth Lundy, also poured in 15 points for his eighth-straight game in double scoring figures.

With the Nittany Lions shooting as well as they did, it didn’t help Illinois’ cause that it turned the ball over eight times en route to 17 points caused off those mishaps.

Pickett, Lundy and Andrew Funk — who contributed 10 points of his own — each picked up a steal, while Kebba Njie shined with a block off the glass in his second game since returning to the starting lineup.

Penn State will hit the road this weekend for a matchup with Minnesota at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s something we can watch and we can learn from,” Shrewsberry said of Tuesday’s game. “When we're playing Minnesota, let's do the same thing.”

