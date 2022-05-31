Rasir Bolton withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft pool and will return to Gonzaga for his fifth season.

The senior guard left Penn State in 2019 to join Iowa State following an incident with former coach Pat Chambers. Chambers made a comment to Bolton that referenced a “noose” around Bolton’s neck.

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, following two years with the Cyclones, Bolton averaged 11.2 points per game on 50.2% from the field and 46% from behind the arch. The Virginia native will look to deliver Gonzaga its first NCAA Championship and increase his draft stock next season. MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE