Former Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington seemed likely to be selected in June’s NBA Draft after a stellar lone season with Iowa City.

However, an ACL injury suffered during the predraft process, Brockington announced Tuesday on Instagram, likely played a major role in going undrafted. He agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the New Orleans Pelicans shortly after the draft's conclusion.

Brockington said the setback will “keep [him] on the sidelines for a while.”

After playing in a key bench role his first season with the Nittany Lions in 2019-20, Brockington became a full-time starter the next year and was the team’s second leading-scorer.

He continued an upward trend of improvement even after transferring to Iowa State, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, en route to being named to the All-Big 12 first team.

