Penn State Men's Basketball vs Northwestern, Brockington (12)

Guard Izaiah Brockington (12) dunks the ball during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 81-78.

 Lily LaRegina

Former Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington seemed likely to be selected in June’s NBA Draft after a stellar lone season with Iowa City.

However, an ACL injury suffered during the predraft process, Brockington announced Tuesday on Instagram, likely played a major role in going undrafted. He agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the New Orleans Pelicans shortly after the draft's conclusion.

Brockington said the setback will “keep [him] on the sidelines for a while.”

After playing in a key bench role his first season with the Nittany Lions in 2019-20, Brockington became a full-time starter the next year and was the team’s second leading-scorer.

He continued an upward trend of improvement even after transferring to Iowa State, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, en route to being named to the All-Big 12 first team.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

