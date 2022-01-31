Penn State returned to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time in 20 days for a Monday-night showdown with Iowa.

In a double-overtime thriller, Penn State escaped victorious 90-86.

Just nine days ago, the blue and white were on the losing end of a 17-point blowout with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

Despite a last-second tip-in to force overtime, Iowa couldn’t get the job done, and Penn State walked away with the win, thanks in large part to John Harrar’s single-game career-high 19 points.

Here are the main storylines from Monday night’s action.

Takes two overtimes to tell the story

As iff the two halves weren’t good enough, Penn State and Iowa took this game to two overtimes.

After a Keegan Murray tip-in with time expiring, the game went to its first overtime period, which had Iowa ahead for most of it.

Down by three with seconds remaining in the first overtime, Myles Dread a contested three-point shot from the top of the arc to take the game to a second overtime.

It was Dread’s two made free throws in overtime two that put the Nittany Lions ahead by four, all but solidifying a victory.

The McCafferys pave the way for Iowa

Although Iowa’s Keegan Murray — currently the Big Ten’s leading scorer — played minimally in the first half, the Hawkeyes’ offense showed no signs of folding behind the performances of two brothers.

Guard Connor McCaffery hadn’t tallied a double-digit performance this season before entering the Bryce Jordan Center Monday night.

Entering the half, he trotted to the locker room with 12.

In his first nine minutes, McCaffery attempted six 3-point shots, hitting four.

While he wouldn’t score again in regulation, Iowa held its own and shared the wealth offensively.

In the second half, it was Connor’s brother, Patrick, who came alive.

Patrick scored 16 points on 6-13 shooting from deep to lead the Hawkeyes.

In total, the Hawkeyes made 11 of their 31 3-point attempts, with seven coming from the two McCaffery brothers.

Lundy, Harrar shine offensively

While McCaffery led the way for the Hawkeyes, Penn State’s Seth Lundy returned to form with his first double-digit showing since Jan. 11 against Rutgers.

Playing dominantly in the paint, while hitting 3s and contested mid-ranges, Lundy did it all for the Nittany Lions on Monday night.

It wasn’t just his 14 points, either.

Lundy showed his prowess on the boards against Iowa, collecting 11, one more than John Harrar’s total.

As for Harrar, he too had a dominant performance.

With his gritty play, Harrar went head to head with Iowa big Patrick McCaffery to help the Nittany Lions outrebound the Hawkeyes 53-43.

On top of his ferociousness on the glass, Harrar tallied 19 points on 6-10 shooting.

