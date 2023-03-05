Postgame Jalen Pickett Celebration

Teammates congratulate Penn State men's basketball's Jalen Pickett (22) after he scored a historic 41 points in a 93-81 win over Illinois on Feb. 14, 2023.

 Max Ralph

Following a 16-point comeback against No. 21 Maryland, Penn State has solidified itself as the No. 10 seed in the Big Ten.

With the Big Ten Tournament looming, the Nittany Lions picked up a first round bye and are set to battle with 7-seed Illinois for the third time this season.

The blue and white will take on the Fighting Illini on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Chicago with the chance to battle familiar foe and No. 2 seed Northwestern on Friday night.

Although Illinois is 3-0 in Big Ten Tournament games against Penn State, the Nittany Lions took both matchups during the regular season.

In the first two matchups between Penn State and Illinois, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett averaged 30.5 points and seven assists as the blue and white made 24 3-pointers in the two contests.

It will be a battle of two teams trending in different directions as the blue and white have won five of their final six games and Illinois has lost two of its last three including a tough loss to No. 5 national seed Purdue.

