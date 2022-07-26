Matchups for the 2022 Charleston Classic are reportedly set.

All four matchups are in place, as first reported by CBS Sports and confirmed by Penn State, with the blue and white on track to take on Furman on Nov. 17.

Matchups & bracket announced for our trip to the Charleston Classic 👀🌴🔗: https://t.co/zdXJeoyBIv#WeAre pic.twitter.com/2QVmsTFPRq — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) July 26, 2022

The three-day tournament takes place annually at TD Arena in South Carolina.

Other slated matchups include Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion, Davidson vs. Charleston and Colorado State vs. South Carolina.

Last year St. Bonaventure was the challenge winner, defeating Marquette by a score of 70-54.

