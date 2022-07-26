Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Harrar (21) Tip Off

Forward John Harrar (21) meets Michigan State offence during the tip off of the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

Matchups for the 2022 Charleston Classic are reportedly set.

All four matchups are in place, as first reported by CBS Sports and confirmed by Penn State, with the blue and white on track to take on Furman on Nov. 17.

The three-day tournament takes place annually at TD Arena in South Carolina.

Other slated matchups include Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion, Davidson vs. Charleston and Colorado State vs. South Carolina.

Last year St. Bonaventure was the challenge winner, defeating Marquette by a score of 70-54.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Joel Haas is a baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.