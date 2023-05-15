Penn State men's basketball to return to The Palestra for 2022-23 season

Penn State will reportedly continue its tradition of playing inside The Palestra in 2023-24.

The Nittany Lions will play one Big Ten home game inside the historic arena, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Mike Rhoades tells me that Penn State will play one Big Ten home game next season at The Palestra. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2023

The program's return to Philadelphia comes after a 76-63 loss to top-ranked Purdue in the arena this past season.

Before falling to the Boilermakers, Penn State was 2-0 in Big Ten games inside the "Cathedral of College Basketball," defeating Michigan State and Iowa in 2017 and 2020, respectively.