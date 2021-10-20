Do you think you stand a chance against Penn State? Well, you finally get that opportunity.
Coach Micah Shrewsberry and his team will be at the East Hall courts on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. for the first Shrews' Slamma Jamma.
❗️Penn State students - save the date ❗️— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 20, 2021
We're throwin' it down at East Halls Court next Thursday night at the inaugural Shrews' Slamma Jamma event 👀 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9aNFHLXXWo
At the event, there will be contests, food and a chance to meet this season's team before it starts up its season.
