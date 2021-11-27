Penn State men's basketball to finish Emerald Coast Classic with Oregon State clash

Suffering an overtime loss to LSU to open the Emerald Coast Classic, Penn State is set to face Oregon State on Saturday to close out the tournament.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨We will play Oregon State Saturday at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT to wrap up the Emerald Coast Classic. The Beavers fell 80-77 in overtime to Wake Forest this evening. #WeAre — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 27, 2021

The Nittany Lions fell to the Tigers on Friday 68-65; meanwhile, Wake Forest defeated the Beavers 80-77 on Friday night.

Oregon State enters the matchup against coach Micah Shrewsberry and company with five consecutive losses to its name, the last three of which were decided by three points or less.

On the other hand, Penn State will look to maintain its winning record by bouncing back against the Beavers in Saturday's consolation match at 4 p.m. ET.

