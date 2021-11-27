You are the owner of this article.
Penn State men's basketball to finish Emerald Coast Classic with Oregon State clash

Penn State men's basketball vs. Youngstown State, Jalen Pickett (22)

Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett (22) brings the ball up the court in their game against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Suffering an overtime loss to LSU to open the Emerald Coast Classic, Penn State is set to face Oregon State on Saturday to close out the tournament.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Tigers on Friday 68-65; meanwhile, Wake Forest defeated the Beavers 80-77 on Friday night.

Oregon State enters the matchup against coach Micah Shrewsberry and company with five consecutive losses to its name, the last three of which were decided by three points or less.

On the other hand, Penn State will look to maintain its winning record by bouncing back against the Beavers in Saturday's consolation match at 4 p.m. ET.

