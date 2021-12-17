You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Penn State men's basketball tilt with Quinnipiac canceled due to coronavirus within Nittany Lions

WBB Micah Shrewsberry

Mens Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry watches Women's Basketball against Rider, The Lady Lions won 83-69. At the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in University Park Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Following the cancellation of its originally scheduled Saturday game against VCU, Penn State canceled yet another game due to coronavirus results within the Nittany Lions’ program.

Friday afternoon, Penn State announced its matchup with Quinnipiac, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be canceled and not be made up at a later date.

The next game on the blue and white’s schedule is Delaware State, who it is set to play the following Wednesday, Dec. 29.

