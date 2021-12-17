Penn State men's basketball tilt with Quinnipiac canceled due to coronavirus within Nittany Lions

Following the cancellation of its originally scheduled Saturday game against VCU, Penn State canceled yet another game due to coronavirus results within the Nittany Lions’ program.

Our home game vs. Quinnipiac on Wednesday, Dec. 22 has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lion basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.More: https://t.co/p09uDglywH — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 17, 2021

Friday afternoon, Penn State announced its matchup with Quinnipiac, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be canceled and not be made up at a later date.

The next game on the blue and white’s schedule is Delaware State, who it is set to play the following Wednesday, Dec. 29.

