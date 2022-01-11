Penn State got up early in the first half and didn’t look back.

The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 66-49 to push the blue and white back to .500 in Big Ten play.

The blue and white started off hot in the first half going on an eight-point scoring run started by a shot clock-expiring jumper from senior guard Jalen Pickett, resulting in Penn State being up 12-4 with 12 minutes in the half.

After junior forward Seth Lundy drained a 3-pointer making the score 21-8, Rutgers answered with a pair of 2-pointers to reel Penn State back in with under seven minutes to play.

The second half started off sloppy with both teams exchanging turnovers, but the Scarlet Knights got the offense flowing, shrinking Penn State’s halftime lead to 31-26 with under 15 minutes to play.

Both teams continued to exchange blows with under 10 minutes left on the clock, but back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Sam Sessoms and Pickett kept Penn State ahead 43-31.

Rutgers tried to surge at the end of the game, but Sessoms and Penn State kept pouring on late, giving the Nittany Lions the win.

The Nittany Lions hot early

Rutgers came into Happy Valley on a four-game win streak, but it was Penn State that got the offense rolling early.

Pickett opened the floodgates with a 2-pointer early, and fifth-year forward John Harrar added with some crafty moves in the paint to put the blue and white up 4-0 early.

Midway through the first half, Pickett halted back-to-back 2-pointers from the Scarlet Knights leading to an eight-point scoring run.

Penn State extended its lead with back-to-back 3-pointers from Pickett and Sessoms to put Penn State up 18-6.

In the first half, Penn State’s 3-point shooting was heating up with the Nittany Lions shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

Penn State’s offense stayed out for the remainder of the half not allowing Rutgers to take the lead for the entire first period.

Defense looking solid, again

The Nittany Lions came into the game beating teams on the defensive end, and Tuesday night was no different.

The blue and white’s defense showed up once again, holding Rutgers under its average points per game of 70.4.

A major contributor to Penn State’s success was Rutgers’ leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. having a quiet night.

Lundy was matched up on Harper Jr. for most of the night forcing him to miss a couple of shots and not have many open looks.

Harper Jr. finished the game with only seven points on the night with nine shots resulting in one of his lowest-scoring games all season.

With Penn State’s offense struggling at times, the Nittany Lions defense kept them in the lead in order to knock off the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers’ big man excels

Usually, it is Harper Jr. doing all the scoring for Rutgers, but tonight the Scarlet Knights offense flowed through sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi.

Using his 6-foot-11 size, Omoruyi gave Penn State’s Harrar all he could take in the paint, dominating with layups.

When Omoruyi went to the bench, Rutgers’ offense was put on pause as Penn State outsized the Scarlet Knights inside the area.

Omoruyi didn’t just do the scoring for Rutgers as he also led the team in rebounds nabbing 12 boards on the night.

The center led the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 12 points to his name.

Down the road, Omoruyi looks to be a key to Rutgers’ success while his other playmakers take a back seat.

