Penn State’s struggles away from the Bryce Jordan Center continued Sunday night as it fell to just 1-8 on the road this season.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 11 Iowa 74-68 despite a first half effort that allowed Penn State to go into halftime holding a 5-point lead.

The Nittany Lions fall to 4-12 in the Big Ten and 7-12 overall.

Here are the major storylines from the game.

Second-half scoring drought

The Nittany Lions held all the momentum after Myreon Jones’ shot at the buzzer was counted because of goaltending before the half, but their offense sputtered out like it did against Ohio State earlier in the week.

After taking a lead into halftime, Penn State hit a wall in the second half that allowed the Hawkeyes to climb back into the game and take control.

About halfway into the second half, the Nittany Lions went a stretch of over five minutes where they failed to make a field goal, and at one point, they had made just two of their last 14 shot attempts.

After putting up 41 points in the opening half, Penn State scored just 27 points in the second half.

Star big man Luka Garza steadily kept attacking the interior of the Nittany Lions’ defense, and despite a poor showing from the free throw line, he was able to put up 23 points and 10 rebounds.

To add insult to injury for the blue-and-white defense, Garza became the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer during the second half.

Inefficient performance from Myreon Jones

Penn State’s leading scorer has been inconsistent over the last handful of games, and Sunday’s performance was one to forget for the junior guard.

Myreon Jones couldn’t get anything to fall against an Iowa defense that has given up huge point totals to teams all season long.

Jones shot just 3-for-15 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

At a -11 plus/minus, the team struggled to get much going when Jones was on the floor.

Boost off the bench

Outside of Izaiah Brockington, not many of the Nittany Lions’ starters made an impact, especially in the first half.

The Hawkeyes’ interior size and matchup zone defense forced Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry to play both Trent Buttrick and Abdou Tsimbila extended minutes in the first half, and the duo delivered.

At one point in the opening 20 minutes, Buttrick led all scorers with eight points while shooting 3-for-3 from the field.

Tsimbila hadn’t seen game action since Feb. 2 at Wisconsin, where he played just four minutes — but the freshman played five minutes in the first half against Iowa and he left his mark.

Tsimbila guarded Garza and forced a loose ball before grabbing a rebound to close out the same possession. The next time down the floor on offense, he grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in for his first and only points of the game.

Sam Sessoms also contributed off the bench with six points in the affair.

The Nittany Lions’ bench would outscore Iowa’s bench 17-4 in the first half, a big reason why Penn State took the lead into the break, and 17-12 overall, but it wasn’t enough to come away with a win.

