Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

Penn State has set the day for students to grab their season tickets.

The Nittany Lions announced via Twitter that season tickets for students will go on sale on Sept. 7.

The blue and white open the season at the Bryce Jordan Center with a home game against St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 17.

Penn State has yet to release its full schedule for the 2021-22 season.

