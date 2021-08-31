Penn State has set the day for students to grab their season tickets.

The Nittany Lions announced via Twitter that season tickets for students will go on sale on Sept. 7.

SAVE THE DATE ‼️Student season tickets go on sale one week from today - Sept. 7!@LegionofBluePSU #WeAre pic.twitter.com/n97N8Sq7G2 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 31, 2021

The blue and white open the season at the Bryce Jordan Center with a home game against St. Francis Brooklyn on Nov. 17.

Penn State has yet to release its full schedule for the 2021-22 season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE