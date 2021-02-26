Penn State entered a game coming off a conference win for just the fourth time this season on Friday night, welcoming Purdue to Happy Valley.

The team’s play, however, looked as if it hadn’t won a Big Ten game all season as the Nittany Lions fell 71-52 to the Boilermakers.

Seven of the Nittany Lions' first nine field goal attempts were from beyond the arc, as Penn State was able to consistently find open looks from deep and got out to a decent start.

Two straight turnovers followed by subsequent buckets from Purdue quickly saw that strong start evaporate and the Boilermakers jump out to a nine-point lead.

The Nittany Lions responded with an 8-0 run and quickly found themselves back in the game, thanks in large part to two big three pointers from junior guard Myles Dread.

The first half proved to be a game of runs, as Purdue responded to Penn State’s resurgence with a 9-0 run of their own — the Nittany Lions failed to score for over five minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the blue and white scored five straight points to climb back within seven, only for the Boilermakers to finish off the half with yet another 8-0 run.

Purdue entered halftime with a 41-26 lead.

Senior forward John Harrar got off to a strong start in the second half after a lackluster opening 20 minutes, scoring six points in the first three-and-a-half minutes.

The game started to get out of hand at the 12-minute mark in the second half with Purdue going up 22 thanks to a 15-2 run.

The Boilermakers coasted to a victory in the second half thanks to struggles on both ends of the floor by Penn State.

Penn State’s old problem resurfaces

At the beginning of the season, the Nittany Lions had a recurring problem that embattled the team in early every outing — defending the paint.

Penn State was repeatedly gashed by the Big Ten’s deep roster of forwards and centers for 20-plus points a number of times.

As the season went on, the blue and white made a concerted effort to defend the paint better and employed a number of strategies to limit its opponents' success inside.

All those improvements apparently went out the window Friday night, as the Nittany Lions surrendered 30 points in the paint in the first half alone and allowed Purdue to shoot 58% from the field in the first half.

The Boilermakers were also dominant on the glass throughout the game, holding a +9 rebounding margin in the first half and a +4 margin in the second half.

Wheeler does it all

Senior guard Jamari Wheeler has been known as a do-it-all guy for the Nittany Lions over the last two years.

Wheeler showed off his well-rounded skill set against Purdue, and in just the first half alone the senior scored seven points and recorded five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Florida native’s play reflected that of his team’s in the closing 20 minutes, scoring just two points and recording only one rebound, assist and steal.

Nittany Lions fall in love with the three

Penn State has made the second most threes per game in the Big Ten this season and 9.1 per game.

The Nittany Lions commitment to shooting the three was evident on Friday night, as the Blue and White shot 15 three-pointers in the first half.

Penn State scored its first three buckets from deep, but only hit two more shots from three for the rest of the half, shooting 5-for-15 overall.

The Nittany Lions went just 3-for-21 from three after hitting two of their first three attempts, missing 15 in a row at one point.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Niya Beverley leads Penn State women’s basketball to season-defining victory Penn State has improved in nearly every category when comparing this season to the 2019-20 c…