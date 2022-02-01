Penn State rode a two-point lead heading into its final defensive possession of regulation against Iowa.

The blue and white forced a missed 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon — then Keegan Murray forced overtime.

The Hawkeyes’ leading scorer heading into Monday’s contest, Murray struggled to get going offensively throughout the game but came through when his team needed him most.

Despite leading by as many as six points with under two minutes to play, the Nittany Lions couldn’t finish out the win in regulation and needed to stay focused heading into extra time.

“We made a run and we let our foot off the gas a little bit,” senior guard Myles Dread said. “They made a little comeback and took it into overtime. Overtime comes and we both fight.”

Following Murry’s buzzer-beater, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry turned his attention to getting “all our guys back to the huddle,” in order to prepare for overtime.

“We’ve got great leadership from our guys to stay focused and do what we need to do to try and win the game,” Shrewsberry said. “That was just us regrouping in the huddles.”

Iowa won the tipoff and scored first in both overtime periods, capturing the early momentum swing but Penn State battled back each time.

“They scored the first points in overtime and we chipped away,” Shrewsberry said. “We hung around, we scored back and forth then the same thing in the second overtime. I thought we responded at every opportunity to match their scoring in overtime.”

Dread hit a clutch 3-pointer with nine seconds left to send the game into double-overtime and made four free throws in the second five-minute period, boosting Penn State to a win.

Between the two overtime periods, the teams committed a combined 15 fouls and shot 26 foul shots — while both sides experienced fatigue, the Nittany Lions kept a strong mindset in order to come out on top.

“[It’s] two great teams just battling it out,” Dread said. “That’s a true Big Ten game. Whatever plays we made, we made. We just focused on getting stops.”

Shrewsberry’s team hadn’t played a game in the Bryce Jordan Center for 20 days, enduring a grueling three-game slate on the road in the Big Ten.

However, the Nittany Lions came into the contest with their sights set on coming away with the victory, according to Shrewsberry, as he ensured they were focused on the game plan to defeat a team that bested them by 17 points just nine days ago.

“I told them I’m going to play the guys that stick to our game plan,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m going to play the guys that move the basketball, share it and play the right way.”

Penn State fulfilled Shrewsberry’s vision and came out firing on all cylinders, looking well on its way to snapping its three-game losing streak.

As Dread said following Monday’s contest, though, the team relaxed too much as time wound down in regulation, which led to the Hawkeyes staging a comeback and forcing overtime.

The Nittany Lions hung tough all night, but slacked off when it mattered most, allowing Iowa to score 11 points with under four minutes remaining in regulation after Penn State had built a somewhat-comfortable lead.

Even following an unexpected tying basket to force extra basketball, Penn State stayed focused as a unit and fought until the end when it got back in the win column.

“Things didn’t always go well for us, but we kept fighting back,” Shrewsberry said. “These guys did it all night long, so I’m proud of these guys and how they responded.”

