Just minutes after Penn State concluded its 2021-2022 season, the program received some serious news regarding the future of its top players.

Jalen Pickett — who led the Nittany Lions in scoring this season — will use a coronavirus-granted extra year of eligibility and return for the 2022-2023 campaign, he announced following Penn State’s loss to Purdue on Friday night.

After three seasons with Siena, Pickett transferred to Happy Valley, and soon emerged as the team’s starting point guard, a role he held until the season’s conclusion.

Pickett will be one of a number of guards to don the blue and white next season, with two three-star signees in Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary set to join the group this summer.

